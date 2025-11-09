Left Menu

Rugby-Penaud becomes France's leading try scorer

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 01:58 IST
Rugby-Penaud becomes France's leading try scorer
  • France

France winger Damian Penaud became his country's all-time leading try scorer when he crossed the line for the 39th time early in their Autumn series test against world champions South Africa on Saturday.

Penaud, 29, had shared the record with former fullback Serge Blanco, who scored 38 tries between 1980 and 1991.

Penaud reached the milestone in his 57th test.

