Motorcycling-Aprilia's Bezzecchi dominates Portuguese Grand Prix for second win of season

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi led from start to finish to win the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday to claim his second victory of the season and boost his chances of sealing third in the championship with one round left. Polesitter Bezzecchi did not have the pace in Saturday's sprint, where he finished third, but this time he held his own to finish ahead of Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez and KTM's Pedro Acosta.

Such was Bezzecchi's dominance that he finished more than 2.5 seconds clear of Marquez as he became the sixth different winner in the last six MotoGP races, while Acosta's late race pace had him close in on his compatriot but settled for third. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who is battling with Bezzecchi for third in the championship behind champion Marc Marquez and runner-up Alex, crashed out of fourth place and finds himself 35 points behind before the final round in Valencia.

