Left Menu

Hussian shocks O’Donoghue; Advani prevails in IBSF World Snooker

PTI | Doha | Updated: 09-11-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 21:35 IST
Hussian shocks O’Donoghue; Advani prevails in IBSF World Snooker
  • Country:
  • Qatar

India's Hussian Khan scored a shock 4-2 win over fancied Brendon O'Donoghue of Ireland in his opening league match of the IBSF World Snooker Championships here on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Indian, who came through the first stage qualification, took a quick 3-0 lead over the Irish cueist in the best-of-seven frame Group 'L' match. O'Donoghue pulled one back with a break of 62 in the fourth, and won a nervy fifth on the black.

But Hussian regrouped quickly to take the sixth frame and the match.

Later, former champion Pankaj Advani overcame Malaysia's Thor Chuan Leong in a thriller (4-3) for his second win in Group 'H'.

In the women's draw, Amee Kamani, coming off a bronze medal effort at the Heyball World Championships four days ago, got down to business straightway.

The 33-year-old edged out the formidable Choi Yan Tung of Hong Kong China 2-1 in Group 'D'.

Keerthana Pandian, a former World U-21 champion, outclassed Iran's Setayesh Amirazimi 2-0 in Group 'B'.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Men: Group E: Nicolas Mortreux (Fra) bt Brijesh Damani 4-3 (69-62, 12-112 (73), 52-41, 28-57, 80-53, 46-83, 77-0); Liang Xiaolong (Chn) bt Damani 4-1 (5-104 (98), 72-42, 66-22, 72 (72) -40, 57-29).

Group H: Pankaj Advani bt Thor Chuan Leong (Mas) 4-3 (61-78, 59-28, 37-72 (54), 66 (55) -21, 67-59, 1-66 (54), 60-19).

Group L: Hussain Khan bt Brendon O'Donoghue (Ire) 4-2 (81-57, 65-8, 56-48, 50- 62 (62), 59-68, 68-14).

Women: Group A: Ng On Yee (HKC) bt Shruthi L 2-0 (101-10, 76-8).

Group B: Keerthana Pandian bt Setayesh Amirazimi (Irn) 2-0 (47-8, 55-29).

Group D: Amee Kamani bt Choi Yan Tung (HKC) 2-1 (51-25, 33-62, 66-11).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swear on Quran, I did not: Omar Abdullah on BJP's charges of seeking alliance in 2024

Swear on Quran, I did not: Omar Abdullah on BJP's charges of seeking allianc...

 India
2
Newcastle loses again, Dyche gets first Premier League win with Forest; Man City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle loses again, Dyche gets first Premier League win with Forest; Man ...

 United Kingdom
3
USDA tells states to undo efforts to issue full food aid benefits

USDA tells states to undo efforts to issue full food aid benefits

 Global
4
Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

Man drowns in Thane’s Upvan lake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025