Left Menu

Coach's Clash with Federation Casts Shadow on Pakistan Hockey Tour

Pakistan men's hockey coach Tahir Zaman refused to travel to Dhaka for a series, citing interference by the PHF in player selections. His decision leaves the team without guidance amid disputes over latecomers in the squad. The federation is considering hiring foreign coaches if issues aren't resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:33 IST
Coach's Clash with Federation Casts Shadow on Pakistan Hockey Tour
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan men's hockey team's head coach, Tahir Zaman, has decided not to join the squad for their upcoming Dhaka tour, due to what he describes as unwanted interference by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in team selection.

The team embarked on their journey without Zaman, a notable former Olympian, who opposed last-minute player selections. PHF secretary Rana Mujahid acknowledged the setback but expressed confidence in resolving the matter, stating both parties aim for the betterment of Pakistan's hockey.

Zaman's absence might lead to PHF seeking foreign coaching expertise, should an agreement fail to materialize. Meanwhile, team manager Mohammad Usman will assume coaching duties for the Bangladesh series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
2
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
3
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025