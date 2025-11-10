Coach's Clash with Federation Casts Shadow on Pakistan Hockey Tour

Pakistan men's hockey team's head coach, Tahir Zaman, has decided not to join the squad for their upcoming Dhaka tour, due to what he describes as unwanted interference by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in team selection.

The team embarked on their journey without Zaman, a notable former Olympian, who opposed last-minute player selections. PHF secretary Rana Mujahid acknowledged the setback but expressed confidence in resolving the matter, stating both parties aim for the betterment of Pakistan's hockey.

Zaman's absence might lead to PHF seeking foreign coaching expertise, should an agreement fail to materialize. Meanwhile, team manager Mohammad Usman will assume coaching duties for the Bangladesh series.

(With inputs from agencies.)