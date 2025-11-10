Ravindra Shetty Appointed as World Super Kabaddi League's Technical Director

The World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) has announced the appointment of Ravindra Shetty as its new Technical Director. This strategic move comes ahead of the league's ambitious global rollout set for 2026, as it aims to bolster its competitive and operational framework significantly.

Shetty, a seasoned kabaddi coach and recognized technical visionary, brings an impressive track record of over two decades in shaping the sport at both national and international levels. His tenure includes leading roles with several national teams such as Karnataka's and India's Junior Team during international engagements.

The league underscores Shetty's appointment as part of its commitment to redefine kabaddi for a broader international audience, underlining their mission to uphold global standards of excellence. Shetty's innovative approach aligns with WSKL's vision, as he has been instrumental in developing modern kabaddi formats like Kabaddi Three Star and Kabaddi Super Five, acknowledged by the Southeast Asian Kabaddi Federation.

