Ravindra Shetty Appointed as World Super Kabaddi League's Technical Director

The World Super Kabaddi League has appointed Ravindra Shetty as Technical Director, aiming to enhance its competitive framework globally by 2026. With over two decades of experience, Shetty is set to lead game innovation and foster global excellence in advancing kabaddi from grassroots to an international arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:28 IST
World Super Kabaddi League logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) has announced the appointment of Ravindra Shetty as its new Technical Director. This strategic move comes ahead of the league's ambitious global rollout set for 2026, as it aims to bolster its competitive and operational framework significantly.

Shetty, a seasoned kabaddi coach and recognized technical visionary, brings an impressive track record of over two decades in shaping the sport at both national and international levels. His tenure includes leading roles with several national teams such as Karnataka's and India's Junior Team during international engagements.

The league underscores Shetty's appointment as part of its commitment to redefine kabaddi for a broader international audience, underlining their mission to uphold global standards of excellence. Shetty's innovative approach aligns with WSKL's vision, as he has been instrumental in developing modern kabaddi formats like Kabaddi Three Star and Kabaddi Super Five, acknowledged by the Southeast Asian Kabaddi Federation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

