Ajinkya Naik Secures MCA Presidency Amid Withdrawal Wave

Ajinkya Naik retained his position as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association after seven candidates withdrew from the race. MCA elections for Apex Council and other posts are set for Wednesday. Key candidates in the upcoming elections include Jitendra Awhad and Navin Shetty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:50 IST
Ajinkya Naik successfully retained his presidency of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday after unexpected withdrawals from seven other candidates. This occurrence solidifies Naik's leadership amidst a key election week for the MCA, with votes for the Apex Council and office bearers scheduled for Wednesday.

Monday marked the deadline for withdrawal of nominations. Naik had filed his candidacy despite the necessity for a mandatory three-year cool-off period, according to Supreme Court-mandated Lodha Committee reforms. Prominent figures withdrawing included BJP MLC Prasad Lad, Shiv Sena's Milind Narvekar, and NCP's Jitendra Awhad.

Despite withdrawing from the MCA presidential race, Awhad and Narvekar have aspirations for other MCA roles. Awhad will contend with Navin Shetty for the vice-president post, while the MCA secretary position will see a contest between Unmesh Khanvilkar and Shahalam Shaikh. The upcoming elections also feature significant face-offs, including Nilesh Bhosale versus Gaurav Payyade for joint secretary and Arman Mallick against Surendra Shewale for treasurer.

