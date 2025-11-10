Jammu and Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph
Jammu and Kashmir are on the brink of a landmark victory over Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Needing 124 more runs on a decaying pitch favorable to finger spinners, J&K stands at 55 for two, chasing a target of 179 on the final day, making for an exciting climax.
In a thrilling group D encounter at the Ranji Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are eyeing a historic victory over Delhi. With Feroz Shah Kotla's track deteriorating, J&K requires just 124 more runs to cross the line, adding excitement to the final day's play.
The third day concluded with J&K at 55 for two, chasing a target of 179. Delhi's left-arm debutant spinner, Mannan Bhardwaj, made an early impression by dismissing Shubham Khajuria with a delivery that remained low.
Delhi's innings saw Ayush Badoni score a remarkable 72, supported by Ayush Doseja's solid 62. Despite a valiant effort by Delhi, J&K's bowlers, with Vanshaj Sharma taking six wickets, dominated the proceedings, setting the stage for an exciting final day.
