Jammu and Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

In a thrilling group D encounter at the Ranji Trophy, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are eyeing a historic victory over Delhi. With Feroz Shah Kotla's track deteriorating, J&K requires just 124 more runs to cross the line, adding excitement to the final day's play.

The third day concluded with J&K at 55 for two, chasing a target of 179. Delhi's left-arm debutant spinner, Mannan Bhardwaj, made an early impression by dismissing Shubham Khajuria with a delivery that remained low.

Delhi's innings saw Ayush Badoni score a remarkable 72, supported by Ayush Doseja's solid 62. Despite a valiant effort by Delhi, J&K's bowlers, with Vanshaj Sharma taking six wickets, dominated the proceedings, setting the stage for an exciting final day.

(With inputs from agencies.)