Pakistan Aims for Consistency in ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan is set to commence a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, aiming to sustain the winning momentum achieved under new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. Fresh from a series victory over a weakened South Africa, Afridi's side is focused on consistency in its performances.

Discussing the team's strategy, Afridi emphasized the need for collective responsibility. "It's crucial that every player takes responsibility," Afridi stated, as Pakistan hopes to overcome past issues in the 50-over format, having lost several series in 2025. Left-handed batter Saim Ayub and others aim to bolster the lineup against the top-ranked Sri Lankans.

Sri Lanka, arriving with a complete squad led by Charith Asalanka, poses a significant challenge. Ranked one position above Pakistan, they have secured recent series victories against top teams. The contest promises a competitive series with Pakistan likely preparing batting-friendly pitches to counter Sri Lanka's spin prowess.

