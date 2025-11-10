Left Menu

Ganguly Backs India as Favorites in Test Series Against South Africa

Former captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed confidence in India's spin attack, citing their recent performances, as the team prepares for a Test series against South Africa. The two-match contest kicks off in Kolkata on November 14, followed by engagements in ODIs and T20Is, marking a significant cricket event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:39 IST
Ganguly Backs India as Favorites in Test Series Against South Africa
Team India (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed the national cricket team as the favorites in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, highlighting the formidable strength of their spin attack. With the first Test scheduled to begin on November 14 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, India looks to capitalize on their recent winning streak.

The Test series against ICC World Test Champions South Africa will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is starting from November 30. Ganguly, speaking at an event, noted that India's young squad recently delivered outstanding performances in England, signaling promising prospects with players like Shubman Gill, Yashashvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant showing exceptional form.

Cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja have further solidified India's robust roster. The return of Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep has been a morale boost. Pant, recovering from an injury sustained in England, captained India A in a preparatory series against South Africa A. Ganguly emphasized the challenges awaiting South Africa, given India's impressive home turf advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SNAP Benefits in Limbo Amidst Government Shutdown

SNAP Benefits in Limbo Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Denounces Electoral Roll Revision as 'Votebandi'

Mamata Banerjee Denounces Electoral Roll Revision as 'Votebandi'

 India
3
Deal Struck to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Deal Struck to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 United States
4
Major Cannabis Seizure at Amritsar Airport

Major Cannabis Seizure at Amritsar Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025