Ganguly Backs India as Favorites in Test Series Against South Africa

Renowned former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed the national cricket team as the favorites in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, highlighting the formidable strength of their spin attack. With the first Test scheduled to begin on November 14 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, India looks to capitalize on their recent winning streak.

The Test series against ICC World Test Champions South Africa will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is starting from November 30. Ganguly, speaking at an event, noted that India's young squad recently delivered outstanding performances in England, signaling promising prospects with players like Shubman Gill, Yashashvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant showing exceptional form.

Cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja have further solidified India's robust roster. The return of Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep has been a morale boost. Pant, recovering from an injury sustained in England, captained India A in a preparatory series against South Africa A. Ganguly emphasized the challenges awaiting South Africa, given India's impressive home turf advantage.

