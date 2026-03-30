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IndiGo Connects Kolkata and Shanghai: A New Era of Air Connectivity

IndiGo airline has launched a new daily flight connecting Kolkata and Shanghai, enhancing air connectivity between India and China. This development, celebrated by Indian Consulate General Pratik Mathur, highlights the growing economic ties and improved relations between the two nations after a period of diplomatic tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:17 IST
IndiGo Connects Kolkata and Shanghai: A New Era of Air Connectivity
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In a move to enhance air connectivity, IndiGo has launched a daily flight service between Kolkata and Shanghai. This significant initiative, marked by a ceremony with Indian Consulate General Pratik Mathur in Shanghai, represents a notable step in boosting economic ties between India and China.

The new route, which connects Kolkata, the second Indian metro after New Delhi, with China's commercial hub Shanghai, is expected to stimulate growth in India's northeast. Mathur highlighted the historical connection between the cities, recalling Rabindranath Tagore's visits in the early 20th century.

Following a resumption of flights last October after a diplomatic freeze, this service is part of broader efforts to normalize bilateral relations, including the resumption of tourist visas and increased diplomatic engagements between the nations' leaders.

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