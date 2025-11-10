Atletico Madrid Set for U.S. Investment Boost

Atletico Madrid is gearing up for new American ownership as Apollo Sports Capital prepares to become the majority shareholder next year. The Spanish football powerhouse announced the development on Monday, although financial specifics of the transaction were not revealed.

Chief Executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo are expected to remain at the helm, ensuring continuity in vision and leadership, according to a joint statement by the club and ASC. Importantly, the deal is not part of a multi-club control strategy.

The investment is designed to bolster Atletico's presence in elite football, enhance financial and sporting strength, and expand community impact. Apollo, which also invests in major tennis events like the Madrid and Miami Opens, plans to further finance Atletico's teams and develop infrastructure, including the Ciudad del Deporte.

(With inputs from agencies.)