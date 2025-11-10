Ross Adair Ruled Out of Bangladesh T20I Tour - Jordan Neill Steps Up

Ireland's cricket team faces a setback before embarking on their T20I series against Bangladesh as opening batter Ross Adair has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Adair's absence comes as a blow, especially after his illustrious 58-ball century against South Africa, but offers new avenues for team adaptation.

The national selector, Andrew White, expressed disappointment over Adair's injury, emphasizing his role as a valuable top-order player. White remained optimistic about exploring alternative lineup combinations with Jordan Neill stepping in as Adair's replacement. Neill, initially selected for the Test squad, now has an opportunity to prove his mettle in Bangladesh.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the series serves as a testing ground for various strategies and player performances. Ben Calitz's inclusion in the middle order adds much-needed variety, promising a dynamic and versatile squad ready to tackle upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)