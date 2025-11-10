Left Menu

Monyul Super League: A New Dawn for Arunachal Football

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and former football captain Baichung Bhutia launched the Monyul Super League (MSL) to nurture new talent in Arunachal Pradesh. The league seeks to promote unity and sportsmanship among Monyul's youth, supported by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Improved infrastructure aids access to the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:43 IST
Monyul Super League: A New Dawn for Arunachal Football
Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering highlighted that the newly inaugurated Monyul Super League (MSL) aims to provide a platform for emerging talent in the country. The football league was launched by former Indian team captain Baichung Bhutia, marking a landmark moment for sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the event, Tsering shared with ANI the unique nature of organizing the league at an altitude of 10,000 feet, with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. It includes plans to allow two teams from each of the region's seven constituencies.

The league's launch coincides with improved transportation infrastructure. Once a 16-hour journey from Guwahati, Tawang is now accessible in 10 hours thanks to new roads and tunnels. This has been attributed to efforts by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making the region a notable football destination.

At the heart of this initiative, Baichung Bhutia described Arunachal as a promising hub for football talent. He expressed hope that the MSL will foster healthy competition, camaraderie, and elevate the state's sporting stature, reaffirming the power of sports to unite communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
3
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025