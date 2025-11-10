Monyul Super League: A New Dawn for Arunachal Football

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering highlighted that the newly inaugurated Monyul Super League (MSL) aims to provide a platform for emerging talent in the country. The football league was launched by former Indian team captain Baichung Bhutia, marking a landmark moment for sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the event, Tsering shared with ANI the unique nature of organizing the league at an altitude of 10,000 feet, with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. It includes plans to allow two teams from each of the region's seven constituencies.

The league's launch coincides with improved transportation infrastructure. Once a 16-hour journey from Guwahati, Tawang is now accessible in 10 hours thanks to new roads and tunnels. This has been attributed to efforts by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making the region a notable football destination.

At the heart of this initiative, Baichung Bhutia described Arunachal as a promising hub for football talent. He expressed hope that the MSL will foster healthy competition, camaraderie, and elevate the state's sporting stature, reaffirming the power of sports to unite communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)