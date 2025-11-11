Atiqa Mir: Karting Trailblazer Shines in Historic Formula 1 Academy Debut

In an impressive display of skill and grit, Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old racing prodigy from India, made headlines by securing a historic pole position in the Formula 1 Academy-backed COTFA UAE karting series. This groundbreaking achievement marks her as the first female racer to clinch a pole position in the COTFA mini class.

Despite the added pressure of greater visibility in this championship, Atiqa excelled, securing a third-place finish on the podium. Her participation in the event is significant as she is the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1, highlighting her burgeoning potential on the international karting stage.

Moreover, Atiqa's recent stellar performances, including podium finishes and a race win at the RMC Championship, underscore her exceptional talent. Her father, and former National Karting Champion, Asif Mir, acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the event but reiterated their commitment to improvement, reflecting on their success in such a competitive environment.

