Atiqa Mir: Karting Trailblazer Shines in Historic Formula 1 Academy Debut

Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old Indian racing sensation, made history by securing a pole position and finishing third in the Formula 1 Academy-backed COTFA UAE karting series. She is the first female to achieve pole position in the COTFA mini class, showcasing her talent and potential in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:56 IST
Atiqa Mir

In an impressive display of skill and grit, Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old racing prodigy from India, made headlines by securing a historic pole position in the Formula 1 Academy-backed COTFA UAE karting series. This groundbreaking achievement marks her as the first female racer to clinch a pole position in the COTFA mini class.

Despite the added pressure of greater visibility in this championship, Atiqa excelled, securing a third-place finish on the podium. Her participation in the event is significant as she is the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1, highlighting her burgeoning potential on the international karting stage.

Moreover, Atiqa's recent stellar performances, including podium finishes and a race win at the RMC Championship, underscore her exceptional talent. Her father, and former National Karting Champion, Asif Mir, acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the event but reiterated their commitment to improvement, reflecting on their success in such a competitive environment.

