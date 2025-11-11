England's Ashes Strategy: Thriving on Australian Bounce

England's batters are gearing up to capitalize on the fast and bouncy wickets in Australia during the Ashes series. Their aggressive playing style, known as 'Bazball', promises to put significant pressure on the home bowlers, according to assistant coach Marcus Trescothick.

Speaking from Perth, where England is preparing for the series opener on November 21, Trescothick highlighted the benefits of Australia's lively pitches, which align well with England's strategy of quick scoring and maintaining pressure on the opposition.

With Australia having dominated recent series, England aims to be more strategic. Joe Root, supported by Trescothick, is particularly expected to shine as he seeks a century in Australia, backed by his recent growth under coaches Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

