Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

India's leading tennis player, Sumit Nagal, faced an unexpected hurdle when his visa application to China was denied, raising concerns about his participation in the upcoming Australian Open Playoff. Nagal, who represents the hope of Indian tennis, sought assistance from the Chinese embassy through a social media post.

Addressing both the Chinese Ambassador to India and the embassy's spokesperson, Nagal expressed his predicament, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Nagal was scheduled to fly to Chengdu for the playoff, which is crucial for earning a spot in the 2026 Australian Open main draw.

Currently ranked 275th in the ATP standings, Nagal has lost direct entry to major Grand Slams and relies on qualifying rounds. Without a swift resolution, this visa issue could jeopardize his Grand Slam aspirations. The Chinese embassy and event organizers have yet to respond to his plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)