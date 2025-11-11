Left Menu

Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal's visa to China was rejected without explanation, threatening his participation in the Australian Open Playoff. He appealed for intervention from the Chinese embassy via social media. Failure to resolve the issue may affect his chances of competing in the 2026 Australian Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:40 IST
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading tennis player, Sumit Nagal, faced an unexpected hurdle when his visa application to China was denied, raising concerns about his participation in the upcoming Australian Open Playoff. Nagal, who represents the hope of Indian tennis, sought assistance from the Chinese embassy through a social media post.

Addressing both the Chinese Ambassador to India and the embassy's spokesperson, Nagal expressed his predicament, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Nagal was scheduled to fly to Chengdu for the playoff, which is crucial for earning a spot in the 2026 Australian Open main draw.

Currently ranked 275th in the ATP standings, Nagal has lost direct entry to major Grand Slams and relies on qualifying rounds. Without a swift resolution, this visa issue could jeopardize his Grand Slam aspirations. The Chinese embassy and event organizers have yet to respond to his plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

