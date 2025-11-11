Courage Amidst Chaos: Naseem Shah Stays the Course
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's ancestral home was targeted in a shooting, but he decided to remain with his team for the ODI against Sri Lanka after ensuring his family's safety. The incident is under investigation, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
In a dramatic turn of events, an attack was carried out on the ancestral home of Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, demonstrating remarkable composure, Shah opted to stay with his team for their upcoming face-off against Sri Lanka.
A trusted source revealed that although Shah and his immediate family now reside in Islamabad, they have connections to the Lower Dir home. The incident is currently under active investigation, with no injuries reported.
The attack underscores the ongoing security issues plaguing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, which is often impacted by terror-related conflicts and tribal disputes. Despite the unsettling situation, Shah remains focused on his professional commitments, according to sources close to him.
