High-Stakes Trades and Auction Drama as IPL 2026 Gears Up

The IPL auction is set for December 15-16 in Abu Dhabi, with final confirmations pending. A monumental trade could see Sanju Samson move to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, significantly shifting team dynamics ahead of the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:25 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the IPL champions. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major development for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the upcoming auction is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 15-16, although final approvals for the date and venue are still awaited. This event could mark significant shifts in team compositions, as franchises gear up for the new season.

Among the most talked-about potential trades is the swap between Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Chennai Super Kings' all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Initial discussions have been held, and while no official confirmations have been made, the trade is poised to reshape the landscape of the IPL.

Sanju Samson, a longstanding cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals, has been with the team through thick and thin, leading them to the finals in 2022. Conversely, Ravindra Jadeja's exemplary contributions to Chennai Super Kings underscore the significance of this potential trade. As teams strategize, the IPL Governing Council's impending decisions loom large over these high-stakes negotiations.

