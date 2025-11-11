Kolkata's First Cyclothon Energizes Streets with Fitness and Sustainability

Kolkata recently witnessed a landmark event as the first-ever Fit India Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 took to its streets. Sponsored by Coal India Limited and executed in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and Loha Foundation, the event transformed the city into a vibrant hub of fitness and sustainability, drawing over 4,000 participants from Kolkata and nearby areas.

The event, part of the nationwide Sundays on Cycle initiative, was embellished with appearances from sports and cultural icons such as Leander Paes and Usha Uthup. Covering a meticulously planned 35-kilometer course, the Cyclothon offered multiple categories, including a 70 KM Pro Ride and shorter routes for amateurs and families, ensuring participation from citizens of all abilities and ages.

Unity and enthusiasm marked the day as participants from various sectors, including special groups, enthusiastically joined the rides. The vibrant atmosphere, fueled by live music and community spirit, resonated across Kolkata, heralding a new era of fitness consciousness in the city. Organizers and attendees hailed the event as a success, setting a high standard for future editions.

