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Leander Paes Joins BJP Amid West Bengal Election Fervor

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting a significant political shift ahead of the West Bengal elections. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sports initiatives, Paes views the move as an opportunity to serve and empower Indian youth through sports, education, and skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:08 IST
Leander Paes Joins BJP Amid West Bengal Election Fervor
Leander Paes
  • Country:
  • India

Tennis legend Leander Paes has stepped onto a new court as he officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal elections. Paes, known for his stellar sportsmanship, sees this as not just a formality but a unique responsibility and opportunity to empower India's youth.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju warmly welcomed Paes, expressing hope that the tennis star would bring about significant changes in the political arena, much like his contributions to Indian sports. Paes has shown commitment to improving sports and youth welfare, inspired largely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to sports development over the past 12 years.

Paes emphasized India's demographic potential, urging investment in sports education and skill development to transform the nation into a global powerhouse. His vision includes hopes for India to excel significantly in future Olympic games, aligning with Modi's broader national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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