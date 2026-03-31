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Tennis Star's Political Serve: Leander Paes Joins BJP

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal elections. This move comes after a recent meeting with BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata. Paes previously joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned during the Goa elections in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:22 IST
Tennis Star's Political Serve: Leander Paes Joins BJP
Leander Paes
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Indian tennis icon Leander Paes will enter the political arena by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, according to party officials.

This decision follows Paes' meeting with BJP Chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, fueling speculations about his shift in political alignment.

Paes, who had earlier joined the Trinamool Congress and participated in the Goa elections of 2022, is now set for a new chapter in his political journey.

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