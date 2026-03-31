Tennis Star's Political Serve: Leander Paes Joins BJP

In a significant political move, Indian tennis icon Leander Paes will enter the political arena by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, according to party officials.

This decision follows Paes' meeting with BJP Chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, fueling speculations about his shift in political alignment.

Paes, who had earlier joined the Trinamool Congress and participated in the Goa elections of 2022, is now set for a new chapter in his political journey.