Atalanta's Fresh Start: Raffaele Palladino Takes the Helm

Atalanta has appointed Raffaele Palladino, the former Fiorentina manager, following Ivan Juric's sacking after a significant 3-0 defeat by Sassuolo. Palladino's contract will run until June 2027 as he attempts to reverse the club's declining fortune in Serie A.

Under Palladino's leadership, Fiorentina secured a sixth-place finish last season, earning a spot in the Conference League. However, his departure was by mutual consent. With Atalanta trailing the Serie A leaders by 11 points, the stakes are high for Palladino's debut against Napoli on November 22.

Palladino began in management with Monza's youth team before graduating to first-team duties, showcasing his potential by guiding them to mid-table finishes in Serie B. Atalanta hopes his previous successes can be replicated to uplift the club's current 13th position in the league.

