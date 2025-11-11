Atalanta's Fresh Start: Raffaele Palladino Takes the Helm
Atalanta appoints Raffaele Palladino as the new manager following the dismissal of Ivan Juric after a series of poor performances. Palladino, previously at Fiorentina, signed a contract until June 2027. His first test will be against Napoli as he seeks to improve the club's standing.
Atalanta has appointed Raffaele Palladino, the former Fiorentina manager, following Ivan Juric's sacking after a significant 3-0 defeat by Sassuolo. Palladino's contract will run until June 2027 as he attempts to reverse the club's declining fortune in Serie A.
Under Palladino's leadership, Fiorentina secured a sixth-place finish last season, earning a spot in the Conference League. However, his departure was by mutual consent. With Atalanta trailing the Serie A leaders by 11 points, the stakes are high for Palladino's debut against Napoli on November 22.
Palladino began in management with Monza's youth team before graduating to first-team duties, showcasing his potential by guiding them to mid-table finishes in Serie B. Atalanta hopes his previous successes can be replicated to uplift the club's current 13th position in the league.
