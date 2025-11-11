Left Menu

Cricket Tradition Reimagined in Guwahati: Tea Before Lunch at Historic Test Match

Cricket's tradition is shifting in Guwahati, where players will take tea before lunch during a historic test match between India and South Africa. Adjustments are due to the region's unique sunrise and sunset times, with play commencing earlier to accommodate daylight limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided to alter the traditional refreshment schedule for the second test between India and South Africa, set to take place in Guwahati. This marks the city's debut in hosting a test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The decision, driven by Guwahati's early sunset in winter, reflects the BCCI's adaptation to local conditions. Matches will start earlier, at 9 am, amid the unique light conditions in north-east India. Tea will precede lunch, catering to the constraints of the environment.

Key players, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and South African captain Temba Bavuma, are set to return from injury. The match holds significant standings in the World Test Championship, with India third and South Africa right behind at fourth.

