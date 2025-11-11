Cricket Tradition Reimagined in Guwahati: Tea Before Lunch at Historic Test Match

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided to alter the traditional refreshment schedule for the second test between India and South Africa, set to take place in Guwahati. This marks the city's debut in hosting a test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The decision, driven by Guwahati's early sunset in winter, reflects the BCCI's adaptation to local conditions. Matches will start earlier, at 9 am, amid the unique light conditions in north-east India. Tea will precede lunch, catering to the constraints of the environment.

Key players, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and South African captain Temba Bavuma, are set to return from injury. The match holds significant standings in the World Test Championship, with India third and South Africa right behind at fourth.