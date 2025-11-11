India's Sporting Ascent: A Vision for 2047

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the government's ambitious vision for India's sports sector, aiming for the nation to be among the top five in global athletic standings by 2047. At a vibrant event, Mandaviya unveiled the King's Baton for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, underscoring India's sporting aspirations.

This year's Commonwealth Games Baton Relay highlights cultural diversity, with nations personalizing their batons according to their artistic heritage. India's unique design celebrates its rich flora, fauna, and scriptures, embodying national pride and a forward-thinking outlook. The Baton is set to travel to Ahmedabad, the proposed host for the 2030 Games.

Further enhancing India's sporting infrastructure, a proposal to transform the iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium into a dedicated Sports City has been introduced, promising comprehensive facilities for athletes. As India prepares to host future games, sports figures like Achanta Sharath Kamal express optimism for the country's increasing medal tally.