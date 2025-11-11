Left Menu

India's Sporting Ascent: A Vision for 2047

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the King's Baton for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, emphasizing India's goal to become a top-five sporting nation by 2047. The Baton, adorned with Indian art, represents unity, progress, and creativity across the Commonwealth. Plans are underway for the first Sports City in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:54 IST
India's Sporting Ascent: A Vision for 2047
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirmed the government's ambitious vision for India's sports sector, aiming for the nation to be among the top five in global athletic standings by 2047. At a vibrant event, Mandaviya unveiled the King's Baton for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, underscoring India's sporting aspirations.

This year's Commonwealth Games Baton Relay highlights cultural diversity, with nations personalizing their batons according to their artistic heritage. India's unique design celebrates its rich flora, fauna, and scriptures, embodying national pride and a forward-thinking outlook. The Baton is set to travel to Ahmedabad, the proposed host for the 2030 Games.

Further enhancing India's sporting infrastructure, a proposal to transform the iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium into a dedicated Sports City has been introduced, promising comprehensive facilities for athletes. As India prepares to host future games, sports figures like Achanta Sharath Kamal express optimism for the country's increasing medal tally.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

 India
2
Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

 India
3
FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

 Global
4
Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025