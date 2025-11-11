Controversy Unfolds: FIDE's Disciplinary Action Against Vladimir Kramnik

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has formally initiated disciplinary action against ex-world champion Vladimir Kramnik, who is accused of repeatedly making unsubstantiated cheating allegations against grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and David Navara.

Naroditsky, who tragically passed away at 29 in North Carolina, was subject to baseless accusations from Kramnik, which reportedly exacerbated his psychological struggles. FIDE aims for an impartial investigation into the accusations, as leading players like Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Nihal Sarin have voiced concerns over the allegations' impact.

The formal complaint lodged to FIDE's Ethics & Disciplinary Commission outlines alleged violations related to harassment and dignity insults. The complaint will undergo independent review, with potential sanctions to be announced in due time. FIDE emphasized its dedication to a fair, transparent process, highlighting the sensitivity of the case.

