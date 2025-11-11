Controversy Unfolds: FIDE's Disciplinary Action Against Vladimir Kramnik
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has filed a complaint against former world champion Vladimir Kramnik, accusing him of making repeated public cheating allegations against GM Daniel Naroditsky and GM David Navara. The complaint, citing harassment and dignity insults, will be reviewed by the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Commission.
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has formally initiated disciplinary action against ex-world champion Vladimir Kramnik, who is accused of repeatedly making unsubstantiated cheating allegations against grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and David Navara.
The formal complaint lodged to FIDE's Ethics & Disciplinary Commission outlines alleged violations related to harassment and dignity insults. The complaint will undergo independent review, with potential sanctions to be announced in due time. FIDE emphasized its dedication to a fair, transparent process, highlighting the sensitivity of the case.
