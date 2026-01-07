Court Settles Complaint on Public Property Defacement

In a recent judgment, a Delhi court has concluded a complaint involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others accused of defacing public properties in Dwarka in 2019. The case revolves around the installation of large banners and hoardings across multiple locations, a matter that has attracted public attention.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal noted that an FIR had already been registered by the Dwarka South police station, which had subsequently classified the case as 'untraceable' in a report submitted last December. This development was crucial in influencing the court's resolution of the complaint.

Despite the complaint being dismissed, avenues for further legal action remain open for the complainant. The court emphasized this by indicating the opportunity to file a protest petition against the untrace report, thus maintaining a thread of potential legal recourse for the accuser.