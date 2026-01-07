Left Menu

Court Settles Complaint on Public Property Defacement

A Delhi court dismissed a complaint against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others over allegations of defacing public property in Dwarka in 2019. An FIR was filed, but later closed as 'untraceable'. The complainant may file a protest petition as the court considers the matter resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:03 IST
In a recent judgment, a Delhi court has concluded a complaint involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others accused of defacing public properties in Dwarka in 2019. The case revolves around the installation of large banners and hoardings across multiple locations, a matter that has attracted public attention.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal noted that an FIR had already been registered by the Dwarka South police station, which had subsequently classified the case as 'untraceable' in a report submitted last December. This development was crucial in influencing the court's resolution of the complaint.

Despite the complaint being dismissed, avenues for further legal action remain open for the complainant. The court emphasized this by indicating the opportunity to file a protest petition against the untrace report, thus maintaining a thread of potential legal recourse for the accuser.

