Gautam Gambhir Leads Team India in Prayer Before South Africa Test Series

Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was spotted at the historic Kalighat Mandir in Kolkata, offering prayers prior to India's first Test clash against South Africa. The Test series, consisting of two matches, kicks off on Friday at the renowned Eden Gardens.

The Indian team, led by skipper Shubman Gill, commenced its practice session on Tuesday. Notable players including Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were seen in action. A notable moment was when Gill engaged in a detailed conversation with coach Gambhir. Meanwhile, Gill and Jaiswal focused on net practice, while other key players honed their fielding skills.

Fresh off a successful campaign, India enters this series having drawn 2-2 in England and clean-sweeping West Indies. The series marks a continuation of India's pursuit of cricketing excellence. After the Kolkata Test, the series moves to Guwahati, with the second Test scheduled at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on November 22.

