Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Leads Team India in Prayer Before South Africa Test Series

As Team India gears up for a Test series against South Africa, head coach Gautam Gambhir visits Kolkata's Kalighat Mandir for prayers. With a strong performance against England and the West Indies, India seeks to maintain momentum. The series opener is set for Eden Gardens this Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:17 IST
Gautam Gambhir Leads Team India in Prayer Before South Africa Test Series
Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was spotted at the historic Kalighat Mandir in Kolkata, offering prayers prior to India's first Test clash against South Africa. The Test series, consisting of two matches, kicks off on Friday at the renowned Eden Gardens.

The Indian team, led by skipper Shubman Gill, commenced its practice session on Tuesday. Notable players including Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were seen in action. A notable moment was when Gill engaged in a detailed conversation with coach Gambhir. Meanwhile, Gill and Jaiswal focused on net practice, while other key players honed their fielding skills.

Fresh off a successful campaign, India enters this series having drawn 2-2 in England and clean-sweeping West Indies. The series marks a continuation of India's pursuit of cricketing excellence. After the Kolkata Test, the series moves to Guwahati, with the second Test scheduled at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

 India
2
Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

 Global
3
MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

 India
4
France Aids Palestinian Constitution Drafting Amidst International Tensions

France Aids Palestinian Constitution Drafting Amidst International Tensions

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025