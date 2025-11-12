British Duo Shines on ATP Doubles Stage

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first all-British pair to secure the year-end doubles world number one ranking after their victory on Tuesday at the ATP Finals.

Despite an initial setback, their triumph over Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz kept them in contention for the semifinals. This achievement caps an extraordinary year for the duo who won seven tour titles, including Wimbledon and Canada's Masters 1000.

The pair now aims to crown their success with a win in Turin, needing a victory against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to advance from their group.

