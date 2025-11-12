India's Spin Strategy to Counter South Africa's Pace in Kolkata Test

India is prepared to leverage its home advantage as they face South Africa in a two-test series starting Friday in Kolkata. Known for their formidable first-innings performances and spin prowess, India sits third in the World Test Championship rankings. The team is eager to maintain its momentum following a successful campaign against West Indies.

The Indian squad, strengthened by Rishabh Pant's return, faces selection challenges owing to Dhruv Jurel's impressive performance in Pant's absence. Meanwhile, the top order aims to counter South Africa's Kagiso Rabada-led pace attack with confidence. Key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal will test the visitors with an aggressive approach.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, enters the series with a hunger to succeed on challenging Indian terrain. The Proteas anticipate a tough contest, underscored by the inclusion of three specialist spinners in their squad, highlighting their respect for India's spin capabilities.