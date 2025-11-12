Left Menu

Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy has been named ICC Player of the Month for October 2025 after impressive performances in the Pakistan Test series. Muthusamy's all-round prowess earned him the accolade, outperforming competitors Noman Ali and Rashid Khan. His efforts sealed a series-leveling win for South Africa and earned him the Player of the Series award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:50 IST
Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month
South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy has clinched the coveted ICC Player of the Month award for October 2025, following a stellar all-round display in the recent Test series against Pakistan. Announced by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday, Muthusamy's performances eclipsed those of Pakistan's Noman Ali and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Expressing his elation, the 31-year-old remarked, "It's a great honor to be recognized by the ICC for performances in Test cricket, a format dear to every player. Being part of a team that triumphed in the World Test Championship adds to the pride." Muthusamy credited his teammates for their support and expressed eagerness for future contributions.

The two-match Test series concluded at 1-1, with Muthusamy amassing 106 runs and 11 wickets, earning him the Player of the Series honor. Despite career-best figures of 11/174 in the first Test, South Africa couldn't avoid a loss. His unbeaten 89 in the second match, however, inspired a series-leveling victory. Muthusamy is anticipated to feature in the upcoming India Tests, set to start in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
2
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India
3
Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Mee...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025