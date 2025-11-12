Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy has clinched the coveted ICC Player of the Month award for October 2025, following a stellar all-round display in the recent Test series against Pakistan. Announced by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday, Muthusamy's performances eclipsed those of Pakistan's Noman Ali and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Expressing his elation, the 31-year-old remarked, "It's a great honor to be recognized by the ICC for performances in Test cricket, a format dear to every player. Being part of a team that triumphed in the World Test Championship adds to the pride." Muthusamy credited his teammates for their support and expressed eagerness for future contributions.

The two-match Test series concluded at 1-1, with Muthusamy amassing 106 runs and 11 wickets, earning him the Player of the Series honor. Despite career-best figures of 11/174 in the first Test, South Africa couldn't avoid a loss. His unbeaten 89 in the second match, however, inspired a series-leveling victory. Muthusamy is anticipated to feature in the upcoming India Tests, set to start in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)