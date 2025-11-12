India's Dominant Victory in Women's Blind T20 World Cup

India continued their dominant performance in the Women's Blind T20 World Cup, crushing Australia with a 209-run victory during the match held on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, India amassed a formidable total of 292 for 4. Captain Deepika TC led from the front with a scintillating 91 off 58 balls, while Phula Saren provided late innings fireworks with an unbeaten 54 off just 22 balls.

Australia, plagued by extras and penalties amounting to 78 runs, struggled in their chase and were bowled out for a mere 57 runs in 19.3 overs. Deepika's all-round efforts earned her the 'Player of the Match' accolade. Meanwhile, in another encounter, Nepal secured a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, easily chasing the target of 88 runs in just 5.2 overs.