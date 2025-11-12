Left Menu

Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Top Indian tennis players, preparing for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, engaged with Karnataka's budding talents in Bengaluru. The session, held at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, included valuable insights, advice, and shared experiences, inspiring the young athletes just days before the critical tournament.

Updated: 12-11-2025 20:26 IST
Tennis stars (Photo: Billie Jean King Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India's elite tennis squad paused their preparations for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs to inspire Karnataka's youthful tennis enthusiasts. Held at SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru, the session saw top players interact with rising stars, days before the Play-offs scheduled from November 14 to 16, according to the tournament's release.

The interactive event featured prominent players like Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipati, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thambore, fostering an exchange of experiences, questions, and expert advice. Prarthana Thambore emphasized the power of routine and repetition in high-pressure moments, while Ankita Raina highlighted the importance of discipline and consistent practice.

Riya Bhatia shared insights on handling nerves, advocating that feeling nervous means you care, and it's vital to channel that energy positively. Among the young attendees, aspiring players expressed their excitement, with Meghana G.D praising Ankita Raina and eagerly anticipating the upcoming competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

