Portsmouth Fans' High-Vis Derby Ruse Falls Flat

Brothers Kane and Dale Green impersonated stewards to sneak into a sold-out football match but were caught and banned for three years. Their failed attempt involved high-vis vests and radios, leading to guilty pleas for fraud. They were also fined nearly 700 pounds each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:31 IST
Portsmouth Fans' High-Vis Derby Ruse Falls Flat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Portsmouth fans, Kane and Dale Green, attempted to gain unauthorized entry into a sold-out south coast derby by masquerading as stewards. Their ambitious plan, involving high-vis vests and radio equipment, was thwarted by alert security, resulting in three-year bans from matches.

Their plot unfolded on September 14 at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton. The brothers, lacking tickets, were intercepted by vigilant security who noticed their absence of proper match accreditation. Hampshire Police confirmed both pled guilty to charges of fraud by false representation and entering the playing area.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson labeled the plan as "ridiculous" and praised the security team's professionalism. This botched attempt resulted in court consequences; both men were heavily fined and barred from attending games. The derby concluded in a scoreless draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

