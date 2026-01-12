Left Menu

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump hints at barring Exxon from Venezuelan investment after CEO Woods criticized the nation as 'uninvestable.' Following Maduro's ousting, Trump seeks $100 billion investment in Venezuela's oil industry. With Exxon and ConocoPhillips owed billions from past expropriations, significant legal reforms are demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:23 IST
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?
Trump

In a striking move on Sunday, President Donald Trump suggested he may prohibit Exxon Mobil from investing in Venezuela following critical remarks from Exxon's CEO, Darren Woods. Woods described the South American nation as 'uninvestable' during a high-stakes meeting at the White House last week.

The meeting, which featured 17 other oil executives, aimed to stimulate a $100 billion investment in revitalizing Venezuela's oil industry, soon after the dramatic removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. However, Woods' cautious stance overshadowed these ambitions, highlighting significant legal and political hurdles for potential investors.

Venezuela owes over $13 billion to ConocoPhillips and Exxon due to past industry nationalizations. Despite Trump's appeals to invest, Exxon called for durable legal reforms. On Saturday, Trump enacted an executive order preventing the seizure of Venezuelan oil revenues in U.S. accounts, cementing U.S. control over the financial aspect of this volatile geopolitical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
2
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India
3
China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026