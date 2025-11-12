Left Menu

Indian Chess Pros Hold Ground in Thrilling FIDE World Cup 2025 Rounds

Top Indian chess players, Arjun Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa, secured draws in the FIDE World Cup 2025 fourth round, while P Harikrishna advanced after navigating a challenging position. Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara reached the round of 16, alongside two-time champion Levon Aronian, keeping the tournament's excitement alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:46 IST
Indian Chess Pros Hold Ground in Thrilling FIDE World Cup 2025 Rounds
Arjun Erigaisi and Peter Leko (Photo: FIDE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense fourth round at the FIDE World Cup 2025, Indian chess maestros GM Arjun Erigaisi and GM R Praggnanandhaa maintained their form with strategic draws. The duo faced formidable opponents, with Arjun holding his ground against Hungary's seasoned GM Peter Leko, while Praggnanandhaa shared the point with Russia's GM Daniil Dubov.

Arjun's tactical decision to accept parity came after 36 intricate moves in a Nimzo Indian opening. Praggnanandhaa, managing black pieces, delivered a solid performance to force a draw in 30 moves. Meanwhile, GM P Harikrishna averted a near loss to push his encounter into a nail-biting tiebreaker against Sweden's GM Nils Grandelius.

The fourth round also saw Peru's GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara advance first to the round of 16, clinching a draw through threefold repetition in 20 moves against Russia's GM Alexey Sarana. Joining him in the advancement was two-time winner GM Levon Aronian, who successfully held a draw against GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland. Eyes remain on these developments as the competition intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Faces Political Turmoil Amid Major Corruption Scandal

Zelenskiy Faces Political Turmoil Amid Major Corruption Scandal

 Global
2
Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

 Global
3
Kenyan Citizens Trapped in Deceptive Recruitment to Russian Conflict

Kenyan Citizens Trapped in Deceptive Recruitment to Russian Conflict

 Kenya
4
Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's New Rule in West Bengal

Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's New Rule in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025