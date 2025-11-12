Indian Chess Pros Hold Ground in Thrilling FIDE World Cup 2025 Rounds

In an intense fourth round at the FIDE World Cup 2025, Indian chess maestros GM Arjun Erigaisi and GM R Praggnanandhaa maintained their form with strategic draws. The duo faced formidable opponents, with Arjun holding his ground against Hungary's seasoned GM Peter Leko, while Praggnanandhaa shared the point with Russia's GM Daniil Dubov.

Arjun's tactical decision to accept parity came after 36 intricate moves in a Nimzo Indian opening. Praggnanandhaa, managing black pieces, delivered a solid performance to force a draw in 30 moves. Meanwhile, GM P Harikrishna averted a near loss to push his encounter into a nail-biting tiebreaker against Sweden's GM Nils Grandelius.

The fourth round also saw Peru's GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara advance first to the round of 16, clinching a draw through threefold repetition in 20 moves against Russia's GM Alexey Sarana. Joining him in the advancement was two-time winner GM Levon Aronian, who successfully held a draw against GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland. Eyes remain on these developments as the competition intensifies.

