India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai
The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has unveiled its squad for an upcoming 3-match T20I Deaf Cricket Series against the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai Team, scheduled in the UAE from December 11-13. The team, led by Virender Singh, aims to showcase impressive skills and sportsmanship.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has revealed its squad for the anticipated 3-match T20I Deaf Cricket Series against the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai Team, slated to take place from December 11 to 13 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a statement from IDCA.
The All-IDCA Men's Selection Committee has carefully chosen players to represent India in this international series, which promises to be an exciting cricketing showdown.
Leading the team is Captain Virender Singh from Himachal Pradesh, accompanied by players from across the country, including Shariq Majeed Ganie, R Yashwanth Naidu, and Aswin Kaliaperumal, among others. The squad is supported by a competent staff bolstering their preparations for the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Indies to Face Afghanistan in Exciting T20I Series in UAE
The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia in Brisbane called off due to heavy rain, India win series 2-1.
Newman Nyamhuri Steps Up: Zimbabwe's Squad Update for T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan
New Zealand vs West Indies 4th T20I abandoned due to rain
Ross Adair Ruled Out of Bangladesh T20I Tour - Jordan Neill Steps Up