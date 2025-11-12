India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has revealed its squad for the anticipated 3-match T20I Deaf Cricket Series against the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai Team, slated to take place from December 11 to 13 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a statement from IDCA.

The All-IDCA Men's Selection Committee has carefully chosen players to represent India in this international series, which promises to be an exciting cricketing showdown.

Leading the team is Captain Virender Singh from Himachal Pradesh, accompanied by players from across the country, including Shariq Majeed Ganie, R Yashwanth Naidu, and Aswin Kaliaperumal, among others. The squad is supported by a competent staff bolstering their preparations for the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)