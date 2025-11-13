Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances to ATP Finals Semi-Finals with Stellar Performance

Jannik Sinner secured his place in the ATP Finals semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev. While Ben Shelton was ousted after losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sinner showcased his skill by extending his indoor hardcourt streak and remaining a contender for world number one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 04:01 IST
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the defending ATP Finals champion, clinched a spot in the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. Despite the scoreline, the match proved intensely competitive, with Sinner displaying immense skill and mental fortitude to fend off the challenge posed by the two-time winner, Zverev.

Throughout the match, Sinner faced significant pressure, encountering seven break points compared to Zverev's four. However, his service game proved crucial, as he delivered aces and expertly executed drop shots at pivotal moments, including overcoming a slow start where he faced two break points in the opening game.

With Sinner remaining undefeated and in contention for the world number one ranking, his journey alongside fellow competitors such as Carlos Alcaraz gains further intrigue. Meanwhile, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime rebounded with a win against Ben Shelton, showcasing the high-stakes atmosphere of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

