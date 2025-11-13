Jannik Sinner Advances to ATP Finals Semi-Finals with Stellar Performance

Jannik Sinner, the defending ATP Finals champion, clinched a spot in the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev on Wednesday. Despite the scoreline, the match proved intensely competitive, with Sinner displaying immense skill and mental fortitude to fend off the challenge posed by the two-time winner, Zverev.

Throughout the match, Sinner faced significant pressure, encountering seven break points compared to Zverev's four. However, his service game proved crucial, as he delivered aces and expertly executed drop shots at pivotal moments, including overcoming a slow start where he faced two break points in the opening game.

With Sinner remaining undefeated and in contention for the world number one ranking, his journey alongside fellow competitors such as Carlos Alcaraz gains further intrigue. Meanwhile, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime rebounded with a win against Ben Shelton, showcasing the high-stakes atmosphere of the tournament.

