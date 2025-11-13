Olympic Shakeup: Track Steals the Show at LA 2028

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will open with a unique change as track and field events headline the first day of competition, replacing the customary swimming events. The schedule, unveiled on Wednesday, highlights a packed agenda for the LA Coliseum on July 15, including three rounds of the women's 100 meters.

This alteration marks a significant shift for women's athletics, as sprinters typically run only two races per day at major competitions. The lineup could feature top talents like Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred, who are given nearly three years to adapt to the new format.

The decision to position athletics at the forefront comes as organizers aim to offer a seamless transition amid venue constraints at SoFi Stadium, where swimming will occur. Meanwhile, scheduling challenges persist for athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who faces hurdles doubling in the 400 meters and 400 hurdles due to overwhelming timing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)