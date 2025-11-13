Left Menu

Olympic Shakeup: Track Steals the Show at LA 2028

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will kick off with track and field events instead of swimming, featuring three rounds of the women's 100 meters on July 15. The change in schedule, unprecedented for women's athletics, will see elite sprinters like Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred competing. Meanwhile, challenges persist for athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone due to schedule constraints.

  • Country:
  • United States

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will open with a unique change as track and field events headline the first day of competition, replacing the customary swimming events. The schedule, unveiled on Wednesday, highlights a packed agenda for the LA Coliseum on July 15, including three rounds of the women's 100 meters.

This alteration marks a significant shift for women's athletics, as sprinters typically run only two races per day at major competitions. The lineup could feature top talents like Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred, who are given nearly three years to adapt to the new format.

The decision to position athletics at the forefront comes as organizers aim to offer a seamless transition amid venue constraints at SoFi Stadium, where swimming will occur. Meanwhile, scheduling challenges persist for athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who faces hurdles doubling in the 400 meters and 400 hurdles due to overwhelming timing conflicts.

