Indian Pickleball League: A New Era in India's Sporting Landscape

In a groundbreaking move for Indian sports, the inaugural Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) is set to take place in the heart of the nation's capital from December 1 through December 7. The league, announced by its organizers on Thursday, promises a week of exhilarating matches.

The competition will feature a mix of domestic and international players, engaging in both round-robin and knockout formats, culminating in a highly anticipated finale. According to Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the Indian Pickleball Association, the IPBL marks a pivotal milestone for the sport in India and is expected to propel it to new heights.

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, emphasized that the IPBL is not just another tournament but a strategic initiative to position India prominently on the global sports map. Officially sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association and The Times Group, the league is designed to integrate pickleball into the mainstream sports culture in India.

