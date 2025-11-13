India Gears Up for Historic Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs

In an unprecedented move, India prepares to host the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs for the first time at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru, from November 14 to 16. This historic event marks India's debut in hosting a major international women's tennis competition.

Vishal Uppal, the captain of the Indian team, expressed optimism regarding the tournament, crediting the significant support from the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Financial backing amounting to Rs 80 Lakh has been extended under the Assistance to National Sports Federations scheme to facilitate the event.

The Sports Authority of India has already sanctioned a Senior National Coaching Camp and other preparatory measures. The team, supported comprehensively through facilities and training, reflects India's commitment to uplifting its sports infrastructure and providing platforms for athletes on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)