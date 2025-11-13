Left Menu

India Gears Up for Historic Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs

India hosts the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs for the first time at Bengaluru's S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium. Supported by the Sports Authority of India and aided financially by a government scheme, the event signifies India's growing stature in international sports and offers local athletes exposure to top-tier competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:42 IST
India Gears Up for Historic Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs
Vishal Uppal with tennis stars (Photo: SAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, India prepares to host the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs for the first time at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru, from November 14 to 16. This historic event marks India's debut in hosting a major international women's tennis competition.

Vishal Uppal, the captain of the Indian team, expressed optimism regarding the tournament, crediting the significant support from the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Financial backing amounting to Rs 80 Lakh has been extended under the Assistance to National Sports Federations scheme to facilitate the event.

The Sports Authority of India has already sanctioned a Senior National Coaching Camp and other preparatory measures. The team, supported comprehensively through facilities and training, reflects India's commitment to uplifting its sports infrastructure and providing platforms for athletes on home soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Enforces Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India Enforces Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

 India
2
Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After Deadly Attack

Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After ...

 Global
3
OnePlus Pad 3: A Near-Laptop Experience with Superior Features

OnePlus Pad 3: A Near-Laptop Experience with Superior Features

 India
4
Himachal Govt's Educational Reforms Propel State to 5th Rank Nationally

Himachal Govt's Educational Reforms Propel State to 5th Rank Nationally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025