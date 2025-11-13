France Makes Bold Changes Ahead of Clash with Fiji
Maxime Lucu replaces injured Nolann Le Garrec as France reshuffles their lineup against Fiji after a loss to South Africa. Coach Fabien Galthie introduces six changes, including the return of captain Gregory Alldritt. France aims for improved discipline and performance in this challenging match.
Scrumhalf Maxime Lucu will be stepping up for France in their upcoming match against Fiji, following Nolann Le Garrec's withdrawal due to a thigh injury, the French team announced on Thursday.
Coach Fabien Galthie has introduced six changes to the lineup that saw a 32-17 defeat by world champions South Africa at Stade de France last weekend. Among these adjustments is the return of captain Gregory Alldritt at number eight, replacing Mickael Guillard, marking a pivotal shift in the team's strategy.
France, known for their ambition, is eager to deliver a more disciplined performance after struggling at the breakdown and in attack against a Springbok team reduced to 14 players in the second half. Fiji's physical play promises another formidable challenge as France seeks to refine their game.
