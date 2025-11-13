Left Menu

Italy Prepares for Historic Clash Against South Africa

Italy's rugby team is set to face South Africa in Turin with a largely unchanged lineup following their recent win against Australia. Key players include Marco Riccioni and Paolo Garbisi. Italy aims for its second-ever win against South Africa, reflecting on their sole victory in 2016.

In preparation for the Autumn International showdown against South Africa, Italy's rugby team will sport a largely unchanged line-up after last weekend's successful match against Australia. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada has opted to replace Simone Ferrari with Marco Riccioni, who will bolster the Italian front line.

Following their thrilling 26-19 comeback victory over Australia, Quesada remains steadfast in his squad choices, maintaining star players such as Louis Lynagh and Monty Ioane on the wings. Meanwhile, Paolo Garbisi's impeccable kicking performance last week ensures the flyhalf retains his crucial role.

Italy seeks to recreate the magic of their sole victory over South Africa in 2016 as they aim for another historic win this weekend. Despite injuries to key players like Captain Michele Lamaro and flanker Sebastian Negri, the team retains a strong line-up under center Juan Ignacio Brex, ready to challenge the Springboks.

