Indian Chess Grandmasters Shine in Intense World Cup Showdowns

In a thrilling day of competitive chess, Indian grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna successfully progressed in the World Cup's fourth-round tiebreakers. Erigaisi ousted Hungary's veteran Peter Leko, while Harikrishna dispatched Sweden's Nils Grandelius. Both displayed strategic mastery that underscored their place among the world's elite.

R Praggnanandhaa, a young chess prodigy, couldn't replicate his past successes and exited after falling to Russian talent Daniil Dubov. Praggnanandhaa's journey, which saw him make it to the finals in the 2023 edition, came to an early end this year.

The tournament also saw significant upsets, notably Aleksey Grebnev's unexpected victory over France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. These results have reshaped the competitive landscape, offering potential opportunities for the remaining Indian contenders to advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)