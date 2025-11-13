Shardul Thakur Trades Lucknow for Mumbai in IPL 2026 Shake-Up

In a major player shuffle ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Shardul Thakur, former Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder, is set to don the blue and gold of the Mumbai Indians. The trade deal was finalized for a sum of Rs 2 crore, a figure consistent with Thakur's previous engagement.

Thakur, a key figure in multiple franchises, had been a crucial replacement for Lucknow at Rs 2 crore after going unsold in the 2025 mega auction. Initially, he demonstrated impactful performances by taking six wickets in his first two matches but found it challenging to maintain the same momentum, finishing the season with 13 wickets from 10 games.

In other league developments, IPL's next big auction is planned for December 15-16 in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the 2025 season saw a celebrated victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as captain Virat Kohli achieved a long-awaited IPL triumph. Additionally, Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan emerged as the tournament's top run-scorer, and Prasidh Krishna topped the bowling charts.

(With inputs from agencies.)