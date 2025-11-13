Left Menu

Shardul Thakur Trades Lucknow for Mumbai in IPL 2026 Shake-Up

Shardul Thakur, the Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder, has been traded to the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2026 season. The trade, confirmed by an IPL media advisory, swaps Thakur for his previous fee of Rs 2 crore. Thakur aims to strengthen the Mumbai side after a challenging season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:12 IST
Shardul Thakur Trades Lucknow for Mumbai in IPL 2026 Shake-Up
Shardul Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major player shuffle ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Shardul Thakur, former Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder, is set to don the blue and gold of the Mumbai Indians. The trade deal was finalized for a sum of Rs 2 crore, a figure consistent with Thakur's previous engagement.

Thakur, a key figure in multiple franchises, had been a crucial replacement for Lucknow at Rs 2 crore after going unsold in the 2025 mega auction. Initially, he demonstrated impactful performances by taking six wickets in his first two matches but found it challenging to maintain the same momentum, finishing the season with 13 wickets from 10 games.

In other league developments, IPL's next big auction is planned for December 15-16 in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the 2025 season saw a celebrated victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as captain Virat Kohli achieved a long-awaited IPL triumph. Additionally, Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan emerged as the tournament's top run-scorer, and Prasidh Krishna topped the bowling charts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

 Singapore
2
Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

 Global
3
Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

 India
4
Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025