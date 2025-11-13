Jyothi Surekha Vennam Steers India to Asian Archery Glory

Seasoned archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam was instrumental in India's impressive feat at the Asian Championships, clinching three golds and two silvers.

Jyothi secured victories in the women's individual and team events, collaborating with Deepshikha and Prithika Pradeep to edge out Korea in a thrilling encounter.

Amidst intense competition, India excelled in the compound mixed team event but narrowly missed gold in the men's team final against Kazakhstan.