Jyothi Surekha Vennam Steers India to Asian Archery Glory
Jyothi Surekha Vennam led Indian archers to a triumphant day at the Asian Championships, securing three golds and two silvers. Jyothi claimed the women's individual and team titles, while India also won the compound mixed team. The men's team narrowly missed gold, settling for silver.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:23 IST
Seasoned archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam was instrumental in India's impressive feat at the Asian Championships, clinching three golds and two silvers.
Jyothi secured victories in the women's individual and team events, collaborating with Deepshikha and Prithika Pradeep to edge out Korea in a thrilling encounter.
Amidst intense competition, India excelled in the compound mixed team event but narrowly missed gold in the men's team final against Kazakhstan.
