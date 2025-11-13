Left Menu

James Anderson Extends Legendary Cricket Career with Lancashire Contract

James Anderson has signed a new one-year contract with Lancashire, extending his illustrious career into the 2026 season. At 43, he's proving age is just a number, performing exceptionally well in 2025's County Championship and T20 cricket. Anderson aims to continue contributing to Lancashire's success.

In a career-defining move, cricket legend James Anderson has extended his tenure with Lancashire, signing a new one-year contract that will see him into the 2026 season. At 43, the England icon, renowned as the nation's all-time highest Test wicket-taker, continues to defy expectations with stellar performances.

Anderson's 2025 season showcased his evergreen talent, securing 17 wickets in the County Championship and making an impactful return to T20 cricket. His ability to dominate both red and white-ball formats underscores his status as a formidable force in the game, even after retiring from international cricket.

Expressing his excitement about the extension, Anderson emphasized his unwavering passion for cricket and commitment to Lancashire's ambitions. Recognized as one of the finest bowlers, his recent knighthood and the renaming of Old Trafford's Pavilion End in his honor reflect his esteemed cricketing legacy.

