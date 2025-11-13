India's U23 Squad Announced for Thailand Friendly

The head coach of the India U23 men's national team, Naushad Moosa, has revealed the 23-player squad for their impending trip to Thailand. According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Blue Colts are slated to play a friendly match against Thailand on November 15 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani.

This match forms part of the AIFF's broader initiative to arrange training camps and matches for the U23s during every FIFA International Window. This strategy aligns with their preparation plans for the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next year.

The squad comprises a mix of promising talent across all positions. Goalkeepers include Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen AK, and Mohanraj K. Defenders joining them are Harsh Palande, Joseph Justin, Raj Basfore, Ronney Kharbudon, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, and Yaipharemba Chingakham. In the midfield, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, among others, will participate. Offensive players such as Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, and Thoi Singh Huidrom will lead the forward line.