Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Varun Chakravarthy has been appointed captain of Tamil Nadu for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting November 26. He played a crucial role in India's recent T20 series win over Australia. Narayan Jagadeesan is the vice-captain, with other notable players like R Sai Kishore and T Natarajan in the squad.
India's spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy has been named the captain of the Tamil Nadu squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, commencing nationwide on November 26. Chakravarthy, already a key player, showcased his skills in India's recent away T20 series victory against Australia, securing five wickets.
Narayan Jagadeesan will serve as the vice-captain in this premier T20 tournament. The Tamil Nadu team also includes left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and promising talent Andre Siddarth, with T Natarajan, the renowned left-arm seamer, joining the squad.
Despite a modest Ranji Trophy season, Tamil Nadu finds itself in Elite Group D alongside teams like Rajasthan, Delhi, and Karnataka. The squad will kick off its campaign against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad, hoping to make a strong start.
