Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy has been appointed captain of Tamil Nadu for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting November 26. He played a crucial role in India's recent T20 series win over Australia. Narayan Jagadeesan is the vice-captain, with other notable players like R Sai Kishore and T Natarajan in the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy has been named the captain of the Tamil Nadu squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, commencing nationwide on November 26. Chakravarthy, already a key player, showcased his skills in India's recent away T20 series victory against Australia, securing five wickets.

Narayan Jagadeesan will serve as the vice-captain in this premier T20 tournament. The Tamil Nadu team also includes left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and promising talent Andre Siddarth, with T Natarajan, the renowned left-arm seamer, joining the squad.

Despite a modest Ranji Trophy season, Tamil Nadu finds itself in Elite Group D alongside teams like Rajasthan, Delhi, and Karnataka. The squad will kick off its campaign against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad, hoping to make a strong start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

