Frank Anguissa Sidelined with High-Grade Thigh Injury

Frank Anguissa, Napoli's midfielder, has suffered a significant thigh injury while with Cameroon. This injury is expected to keep him out for three to four months, ruling him out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are also recovering from similar injuries.

Updated: 13-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:49 IST
Napoli's midfielder Frank Anguissa has been confirmed to have a high-grade lesion in his left hamstring, an injury sustained during international play with Cameroon. This development was announced by Napoli in a statement on Thursday, revealing the 29-year-old's extended absence.

The setback will keep Anguissa off the field for an estimated three to four months, which unfortunately means he will also miss the Africa Cup of Nations slated for the coming month. Anguissa has been a key performer this season, contributing four goals and two assists in 15 appearances across both Serie A and the Champions League.

This injury adds to Napoli's woes as fellow players Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are also out with similar injuries, with their returns not anticipated until the new year.

