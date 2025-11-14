England's Impeccable Qualifying Streak Continues with Win Over Serbia

England effortlessly secured a 2-0 victory over Serbia at a rain-drenched Wembley Stadium, making it seven consecutive wins in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bukayo Saka's exceptional volley in the 28th minute was a rare highlight in an otherwise lackluster match. Serbia, needing a vital win to maintain their qualification hopes, failed to pose a significant threat. Eberechi Eze added a second goal with a precise finish in the closing minutes.

Having already qualified for next year's finals as Group K winners, England showed moments of complacency. However, the debut of Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and the return of Jude Bellingham injected enthusiasm among fans. Despite Serbia's improved performance compared to their 5-0 loss to England in September, their defeat confirmed they cannot earn a playoff spot. With Albania securing the runners-up position, England looks to conclude their flawless qualifying campaign against Albania on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)