England's Impeccable Qualifying Streak Continues with Win Over Serbia

England secured a 2-0 victory against Serbia, maintaining an unbroken winning streak in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze scored key goals. Despite the win, the game was largely uneventful. Serbia, now out of playoff contention, struggled to challenge effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England effortlessly secured a 2-0 victory over Serbia at a rain-drenched Wembley Stadium, making it seven consecutive wins in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bukayo Saka's exceptional volley in the 28th minute was a rare highlight in an otherwise lackluster match. Serbia, needing a vital win to maintain their qualification hopes, failed to pose a significant threat. Eberechi Eze added a second goal with a precise finish in the closing minutes.

Having already qualified for next year's finals as Group K winners, England showed moments of complacency. However, the debut of Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly and the return of Jude Bellingham injected enthusiasm among fans. Despite Serbia's improved performance compared to their 5-0 loss to England in September, their defeat confirmed they cannot earn a playoff spot. With Albania securing the runners-up position, England looks to conclude their flawless qualifying campaign against Albania on Sunday.

